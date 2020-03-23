The Ministry of Health confirmed a male doctor at the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, as the third medical worker in Việt Nam to test positive for SARS-CoV-2. — Photo laodong.vn. HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health today confirmed three more COVID-19 patients, including a medical worker, bringing the total number of cases in Việt Nam to 116. The 114th case is a male patient, 19, Vietnamese, living in Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội. The patient was a student in the Netherlands returning home on March 15 on flight SQ176 (transiting in Singapore). His test upon entry on March 15 was negative and he was sent to an isolation facility in Sơn Tây District, Hà Nội. On March 19, he had a fever, sore throat and was transferred to the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital branch in Đông Anh District for further isolation and treatment. A test on March 21 by the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital was positive and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology also confirmed his test results as positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient is being isolated and treated at Central Tropical Diseases Hospital branch in Đông Anh District. He is in a stable condition…. Read full this story

Ministry of Health confirms three more COVID-19 cases, total hits 116 have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.