A medical worker at Thanh Nhàn Hospital in Hà Nội checks the temperature of a suspected COVID-29 patient. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has asked health departments of localities nationwide to review infection prevention measures at hospitals to prevent cross infection. The move was made after the first doctor in Việt Nam was infected with the novel coronavirus while treating COVID-19 patients. The 29-year-old doctor works at the emergency department of the Central Tropical Diseases Hospital branch in Đông Anh District. He has taken part in work for COVID-19 epidemic prevention at the hospital since January 31. The man screened and treated suspected COVID-19 patients, as well as participated in emergency care for patients in severe conditions. During his work, he was provided with full personal protective equipment. After work, he stayed in the isolation area for medical staff in the hospital. He showed symptoms of coughing, muscle aches and fever on March 20. On March 21, he started his self-isolation in the emergency department’s buffer zone. His sample then tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn said medical workers need to strictly follow infection prevention rules at hospitals…. Read full this story

Ministry asks for review of infection prevention at hospitals have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.