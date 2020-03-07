Minister assures capital of food supplies

A Vinmart worker restocks on Friday. The supply chain, along with two other major retailers, plans to double stocks amid the rise of COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh has allayed fears of food shortages following panic buying sparked by the latest coronavirus confirmed cases.

Since Friday night when the 17th COVID-19 infected case was reported in Hà Nôi, the capital’s residents have been flocking to supermarkets and retail outlets to stock up on essentials including rice, instant noodles and soap, emptying shelves.

Major supply chains, including BigC, Saigon Co.op and Vinmart, said they planned to increase stocks by 30 to 50 per cent to prevent speculation and price hikes.

“Some goods may be temporarily out of stock but we’ll soon be able to meet the soaring demand,” said Trần Duy Đông, head of the ministry’s Department of Domestic Market.

On the same day, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hà Nội’s People’s Committee and food distributors to ensure supplies for supermarkets and outlets in Hà Nội.

PM also instructed the city’s Market Watch force to deal with speculation and illegal price hikes.

Phúc asked Vinafood 1, Dabaco Group and CP Vietnam to supply rice and food for retailers in Hà Nội.

On Saturday, three more COVID-19 infections were reported in Việt Nam, putting the number of confirmed cases at 20. Doctors have already given the all-clear to 16 patients. — VNS