Here are some images featuring activities of militia forces over the past time: A gunner from DKZ Battery in Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, aiming at a target A Militia Squad in border area in Chau Doc city, An Giang province, taking part in a line-up regulations training Militia force in Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, conducting a live-fire exercise An Air-defense Militia Company in Hung Yen city in production Militiamen in Ha Dong district join a defensive operation drill in 2019 Militia force in Thinh Long town, Hai Hau district, Nam Dinh province, in coordination with border guard force, patrolling the coastline Translated by Khanh Ngan
- How to Choose the Right Rehab Training Product
- Conduct Training in Hallmark Venue
- Training Venues Are the Best Place to Conduct Training Sessions
- Using Remote Desktop Software As A Workforce Training & Productivity Enhancement Tool
- Syria Live Updates: Assad’s Forces Move Into Area Hit by Turkey
- MoD responds to claims troops will be forced to join EU Army
- A4 Force warrant officer retires from RAF Wittering
- Almost 800 ISIS brides and their children escape camp near Raqqa as Turkish forces launch fresh shell attacks on Kurdish militia in northern Syria
- 'At least ten dead' as convoy including foreign journalists and aid workers is shelled 'by Turkish forces' in northern Syria border town
- U.S. Forces Reportedly Preventing Syrian Regime Forces from Helping Kurds Fight Turkey
Militia forces conduct both training and production have 235 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.