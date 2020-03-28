Military units join hands to contain COVID-19

Representatives of the People’s Army Newspaper and sponsors handing over the gifts to the Border Guard Command On March 26 in Hanoi, the People’s Army Newspaper under the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army launched a program to mobilize all social resources across the country to assist nationwide efforts in COVID-19 prevention. Donations could be sent to the Distribution and Communications Department of the People’s Army Newspaper or to the newspaper’s bank account, 05211 0128 3003. The People’s Army Newspaper will receive and hand them over to target units. As of March 26, the military has arranged 140 places for quarantining people returning from COVID-19-hit areas. Border guard units have sent thousands of troops to assist in the disease prevention efforts while hundreds of mobile teams of military personnel were sent to quarantine areas for COVID-19 prevention. In the context of the complicated development of COVID-19, the newspaper’s practical deed will help reinforce military units’ capacities in combating the disease. After the ceremony, the newspaper handed over infrared thermometers, tents and facemasks donated by military and civilian businesses to the Border Guard Command to assist the force’s efforts in preventing and controlling the disease. Speaking at… Read full this story

