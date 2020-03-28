Military tightens preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic

Previously, the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission was briefed by the Steering Board of the Ministry of National Defense for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on its task implementation in the second phase of the pandemic prevention and its measures in the time to come. Troops preparing food for people at a quarantine area In the document, the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission acknowledged and praised the efforts of relevant military units in overcoming hardships and fulfilling their assigned missions, contributing to preventing the pandemic over the past time. The document highlighted that these activities have contributed to promoting the good image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in the current context. In the third stage of the pandemic prevention, the committee required all units in the military to continue embracing higher levels’ instructions and consider the work an important combat mission. Thus, the Party committees and chains of command at all levels should strengthen their leadership over the pandemic prevention mission, especially on ensuring medical personnel and facilities. Units responsible for the reception of Vietnamese expatriates returning from coronavirus-hit countries and foreigners on entry have to strictly follow regulations issued by the Government and the Ministry of National… Read full this story

