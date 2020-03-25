International Messi, Guardiola donate one million euros each to coronavirus battle The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,12:28 (GMT+7) Messi, Guardiola donate one million euros each to coronavirus battleThe Saigon Times Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans after the match – PHOTO: REUTERS BARCELONA/(REUTERS) – Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated one million euros (US$1.08 million) towards the fight against coronavirus. Argentina international Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and another medical centre in his home country, according to a report in Marca. “Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.” Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona. “Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement from the College. “The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to… Read full this story

Messi, Guardiola donate one million euros each to coronavirus battle have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.