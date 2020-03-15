Memorial service honours martyrs of Gạc Ma Reef

Veterans of naval engineering Regiment No 83 gather at a memorial service for 64 martyrs of the Gạc Ma Reef fight 32 years ago. A memorial site was built at Mân Quang Bay in Đà Nẵng City. — VNS Photos Nga Sơn ĐÀ NẴNG – A memorial service was held in honour of 64 martyrs who fought to protect the Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, from Chinese invaders in 1988, at Mân Quang Wharf on Saturday. The ceremony drew 30 representatives of families and veterans. Colonel Nguyễn Duy Lập, former commander of Regiment No 83, reviewed the fight by Vietnamese naval soldiers against Chinese invaders 32 years ago, when soldiers of the Navy Engineering Regiment No 83 fought to protect Gạc Ma (Johnson South) Reef. They were sent to build concrete structures on Gạc Ma, Cô Lin and Len Đao (Landsdowne) reefs on March 14, 1988, but were attacked by six Chinese frigates. Sixty-four engineers were killed, 11 wounded and nine imprisoned by the Chinese navy. Two unarmed cargo ships were sunk in the incident. March 14 is an annual event honouring martyrs and their families as well as veterans who helped… Read full this story

