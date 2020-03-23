Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco

Masan MeatLife will pour nearly $22 million in Anco Masan MeatLife JSC has approved the plan to invest VND500 billion ($21.74 million) in Anco to increase the chartered capital of the company. Established in 2003 under the joint venture model, Anco specialises in manufacturing livestock feed for animals, seafood, and poultry. In 2009, it switched to the joint-stock model, after which Masan Nutri-Science purchased 70 per cent of the stakes. According to the latest information published by Anco, its chartered capital was raised to VND800 billion ($34.8 million) with general director Pham Trung Lam and Masan MeatLife owning nearly 100 per cent. In 2019, Anco reported a revenue of VND1.87 trillion ($81.3 million), up 7 per cent on-year and only half of its expectations. Gross profit plunged by 79 per cent to VND53 billion ($2.3 million). As a result, the company reported a loss of VND468 billion ($20.35 million) (against a loss of VND39 billion [$1.69 million] in 2018). The main reason for this bleak business result is the African swine fever. The revenue from livestock feed saw a near 30 per cent decrease. Income from the meat sector started rolling in from the fourth quarter of 2019 but could… Read full this story

