Many hospitals in HCM City see decrease in patients amid COVID-19 fears

A healthcare worker at HCM City Hospital of Dermatology and Venerology provides hand sanitizer to a woman at the hospital. — VNA/VNS.Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY — Many hospitals in HCM City, especially Chợ Rẫy and Oncology, are not experiencing the usual overcrowding as many people are afraid to go to hospitals for fear of contracting COVID-19. However, doctors still advise that people with underlying health issues, especially chronic conditions, should visit hospitals for their periodic health examination. On February 27, Gia An 115 Hospital in the city’s Bình Tân District admitted a patient with a heart attack in an emergency status. The patient’s relative said that she had chronic disease relating to the heart. The medicine which she was using had run out. She needed to visit the hospital for periodic examination and get more medicine. However, she was afraid of COVID-19 and did not visit the hospital again. She bought the medicine at a local drugstore. The Gia An 115 Hospital’s doctors removed a blood clot and inserted a stent to improve blood flow. Dr Nguyễn Thanh Hiệp, vice rector of Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine, said that patients scheduled to visit for periodic exams should not miss… Read full this story

