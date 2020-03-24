Nation Malaria drug not approved for coronavirus treatment The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,14:08 (GMT+7) Malaria drug not approved for coronavirus treatmentThe Saigon Times Cloroquin Phosphat is a locall made brand name for chloroquine. Residents should not buy or use chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine as their side effects include renal failure, hepatic disease and vision changes – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria patients, has not been approved as a cure for the coronavirus by the Ministry of Health due to its harmful side effects. The ministry’s Drug Administration on March 23 sent urgent dispatches to the country’s provincial and municipal Departments of Health and drug stores nationwide on the management of the malaria drug. The dispatches came after residents rushed to buy chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine due to rumors of its success in coronavirus treatment. U.S. President Donald Trump has even called the two drugs game changers. In the dispatches, the administration warned residents that using drugs containing chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to treat and prevent coronavirus could endanger their lives. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are prescription drugs that are only used under the dosing instructions of doctors or pharmacists, according to Nguyen Tan Dat, deputy head of the Drug Administration. Bach… Read full this story

