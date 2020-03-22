Other News Local firms fearing a takeover By Trieu Duong Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Local firms fearing a takeoverBy Trieu Duong Nguyen Kim is the latest local corporation to be acquired by foreign investors – PHOTO: THANH HOA News that Nguyen Kim, one of Vietnam’s biggest electronics retailers, has been acquired by Thailand’s Central Retail has captured the attention of market observers in recent days. It also shows that foreign investors are actively participating in Vietnam’s market for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The above deal was clinched in June 2019, but the news was only released with the decision by Central Retail Corporation (CRC), a member of Central Group, to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in Thailand on February 20, 2020. Since the third quarter of 2019, CRC has taken into account Nguyen Kim’s performance when assessing the group’s overall performance. Nguyen Kim is the latest local corporation to be acquired by foreign investors. Other major deals pertain to Kinh Do confectionery (sold to Mondelez International, from the U.S.), Pho 24 (sold to Jollibee, from the Philippines), Bibica (sold to Lotte, from Korea), Huda (sold to Carlsberg, from Denmark), Sabeco (sold to Thai Beverage, from Thailand), Binh Minh and Tien Phong plastics… Read full this story

Local firms fearing a takeover have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.