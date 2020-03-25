Nation Local doctor among seven new Covid-19 infections The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,21:10 (GMT+7) Local doctor among seven new Covid-19 infectionsThe Saigon Times A staff sprays disinfectants at an isolation facility to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections rose to 141 as of Wednesday evening, March 25 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A Vietnamese doctor and six other people in Hanoi and Danang have been confirmed as the seven new cases of Covid-19, bringing Vietnam’s total infections to 141. Most of the new patients are in their 20s. The 141st patient is a doctor working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ Emergency Department in Dong Anh District, Hanoi. He was infected with the new coronavirus, which causes a disease called Covid-19, while setting up a ventilator for Vietnam’s 28th Covid-19 patient in early March. The 29-year-old doctor was exposed to the virus on the same day with his colleague, who was previously confirmed as the 116th case, the Health Ministry said in a statement. For other cases, the 135th patient arrived in the central city of Danang on March 21 from Denmark’s Copenhagen, transitting in Doha and Bangkok. The local woman’s health remains stable. Among the five… Read full this story
