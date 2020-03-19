LienVietPostBank raises its charter capital to nearly VNĐ10 trillion

A brach of LienVietPostBank. The bank has raised its charter capital from more than VNĐ8.88 trillion (US$383.8 million) to nearly VNĐ9.77 trillion. — Photo LienVietPostBank HÀ NỘI — LienVietPostBank has raised its charter capital from more than VNĐ8.88 trillion (US$383.8 million) to nearly VNĐ9.77 trillion. Accordingly, the bank issued nearly 82.5 million dividend stocks and about 6.3 million bonus shares. The new charter capital was about three times higher than the bank’s charter capital of VNĐ3.3 trillion when it was founded in March 2008. LienVietPostBank has total assets worth nearly VNĐ202 trillion as of the end of 2019. With the goal of becoming one of the leading retail banks in Việt Nam, LienVietPostBank continued to focus on developing its network across the country, reaching remote areas. The bank targeted to expand its transaction network to all districts of 63 provinces and cities this year. LienVietPostBank was now the commercial joint stock bank with the largest transaction network in Việt Nam with nearly 540 branches and transaction offices nationwide. — VNS
