Learning to understand users

The center has planned to become the leading agency of Vietnam in big data analytics. Users do not have to spend much time when searching for something on Netflix or Youtube. It seems that their technology platforms learn quickly what their users want and like and provide the best suggestions. According to Doan Thanh Tam, DAC Director, "About 60 – 70% of the users on Netflix watch films according to suggestions." Director of the Data Analysis Center of the Information Technology Division of Viettel Telecom Doan Thanh Tam Understanding this fact, Viettel is now developing similar platforms to learn more about subscribers and users so that suggestions and products can be offered, suitable to even small groups of users instead of the old "general practices." To do that, the DAC of Viettel Telecom employs a specialized machine learning model to "learn" customers. In 2019, income was generated from raw data of Viettel. In detail, in 11 months, Viettel Telecom earned VND 737 billion (VND 70 billion, or around USD 3 million, each month). Thanks to this important achievement, Doan Thanh Tam has been nominated as one of the eight outstanding individuals of the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) at Viettel's Stars 2019….

