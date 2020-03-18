Las Vegas grinds to halt as casinos close over virus

The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is among those set to closer over the coronavirus pandemic AFP/Ethan Miller The sweeping closures will deal a heavy blow to tourists and gamblers – and many of the city’s vulnerable contract workers. The virus claimed its first victim in Nevada on Monday, with a death reported in Clark County, which encompasses the Las Vegas Strip, a street packed with world-famous hotels and casinos. With US authorities now recommending that mass events with 10 or more people be canceled, MGM Resorts said it would temporarily suspend operations until further notice. “It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” chairman Jim Murren said in a statement. “Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties … for the good of our employees, guests and communities,” Murren said, adding the company intends to re-open the facilities “as soon as it is safe.” The group operates casinos including the Bellagio, the MGM Grand, New York-New York and the Luxor – in total, a third of those lining the glitzy Strip. On Monday, videos posted to social… Read full this story
