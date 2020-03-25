Lark makes its digital collaboration platform available for free in Southeast Asia

Lark Technologies introduces an all-in-one work tool to propel the future of seamless remote collaboration Lark is an all-in-one platform for collaboration that brings together a multitude of essential work tools, including Messenger, Online Docs and Sheets, Cloud Storage, Calendar, and Video Conferencing. As businesses and educational institutions around the world are rapidly responding to the COVID-19 outbreak with various initiatives ranging from travel restrictions to mandatory work from home and remote learning policies, Lark bridges the gap as a robust, easy-to-use collaboration tool that can help people to stay connected, no matter where they are. Beyond supporting remote work, the UNESCO has also recognised Lark as a platform that can help students, parents, and teachers facilitate learning and provide social interactions during periods of school closure. Lark’s free version comes with unlimited video calls (with advanced screen sharing), 200GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a powerful messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and customisable attendance/approval workflows. These features are all synchronised so there is no longer any need to juggle between applications to get work done – which means Lark is able to offer unique features such as checking team members’ schedules within a chat,… Read full this story

