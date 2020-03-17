Lao Cai – an emerging destination of investors

Lao Cai offers a rich cultural experience through its 25 ethnic minority groups $5.3 billion into the northern mountainous province Witnessing the signing ceremony between the Lao Cai People’s Committee and enterprises for the total investment of $5.3 billion and handing over in-principle approval for $1 billion projects on July 20, 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was overjoyed. He said that Lao Cai is a golden land in the northern area of the country. The province is a bustling and vibrant land with international and domestic trading activities. In the northern mountainous area, Lao Cai has numerous advantages for developing industry, agriculture, and services (especially tourism). There are valuable natural resources like mountains, forest, rivers, hot springs, 50 of Vietnam’s rare plant species, a treasure trove of rare and precious animals and plants, in addition to the unique culture of 25 ethnic groups. Sapa in Lao Cai has been known as the misty town of unutterable natural beauty. In the 1920s, the town was dubbed “the summer capital” of the north and has been a famous tourism destination ever since. The PM highlighted that Sapa is a promising land for tourism, and requested the province to accelerate development in… Read full this story

