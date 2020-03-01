Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break out

The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.

1/ The ‘land fever’ which showed its first signs in late 2018 intensified in 2019, especially in areas expected to become new administrative – economic centers, the suburbs of HCM City and some northern provinces.

In August 2019, the land fever occurred in Dong Nai province, especially in Long Thanh after the news about the dates to kick off the construction of Long Thanh Airport and the building of Cat Lai Bridge. In the last months of the year, rumors were that two towns in the province would be upgraded.

Chi Mai

