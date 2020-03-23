La Vie and Nestlé Vietnam team up to mitigate drought and salinity effects

Nestlé Vietnam and WASI have joined hands to study drought-resistant coffee varieties to support farmers The beneficiaries are Ben Tre, Long An, and Tien Giang provinces, receovomg donations of a total value touching VND1 billion ($43,480). Along with this, nearly 110,000 litres of bottled La Vie mineral water, equal to about VND600 million ($26,090), are being handled out to local households across Ben Tre and Long An province, particularly in Ba Tri, Giong Trom, and Mo Cay Nam districts, and Ben Tre city (Ben Tre province), as well as Tan Tru and Can Giuoc districts (Long An province). Simultaneously, Nestlé Vietnam – part of Nestlé Global, a global leading good and beverage company – will donate food and drinks valued at around VND400 million ($17,390) to residents in several regions in Ben Tre and Tien Giang. This initial support will be handed out to about 5,000 households, particularly those in difficult conditions and will be further expanded to help even more in need in the delta region. The five localities in the Mekong delta – Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, and Long An – have issued an emergency state due to the impacts of drought and saltwater intrusion that… Read full this story
