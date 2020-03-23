Keysight Technologies speeds up Vietnam’s digital transformation

Soon Chai Gooi, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies Could you highlight the advantages that Vietnam has as well as the possible challenges the country is facing in implementing 5G? No previous generation of mobile technology has had the potential to drive economic growth to the extent that 5G promises. The technology will become significant in all sectors of society, and the World Bank directly correlates investment in broadband with a country’s economic growth, forecasting a 10 per cent increase in fixed broadband penetration should contribute 1.38 per cent to a country’s GDP. In Vietnam’s rapidly-growing consumer and industrial environment, gains will almost certainly be greater and faster, and this will give Vietnam an edge in competing for industrial and commercial investment internationally, if implementation is smooth and rapid. Mobile network operators are eager to deploy 5G and deliver new services to consumers and industries. More than 350 operators worldwide have invested in 5G network tests, trials, pilots, and actual deployments, according to the Global Mobile Supplier’s Association. But 5G and the new services it enables, will put pressure on networks and related resources as they race to support unprecedented latency and bandwidth demands. Moreover, 5G also represents an exponential… Read full this story

