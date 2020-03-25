Key traffic projects begin in Đà Nẵng

Work on the key west ring road and bridge in Đà Nẵng. The project will help connect National Highways 1A and 14B with the city’s southeast urban zones. VNS Photo Hoàng Việt ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city has commenced construction of a west ring road and bridge to ease congestion on National Highway1A and link Highway 14B with the southeast urban zone. The city’s priority infrastructure project includes a 14.3km section and a bridge spanning the Cổ Cò River, with total investment of US$61.37 million. The project is being funded by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development and the city. The project will help connect industrial parks and zones in Liên Chiểu District and suburbs in the south on the way to Hội An. Contractors have been given 17 months to complete the project. The city’s transport department said on Tuesday that it would start construction of a flyover at the busy junction of the Trần Thị Lý Bridge and a two-tunnel project at another junction west of the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge with a total investment of $41.3 million. The multi-level junction will help ease congestion from Đà Nẵng Airport to beach tourism sites in Sơn Trà and Ngũ Hành Sơn… Read full this story

