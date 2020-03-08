Nation Keep calm and stop hoarding The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 8, 2020,14:14 (GMT+7) Keep calm and stop hoardingThe Saigon Times Daily The past two days have seen consumers in Hanoi City leap into panic mode as they have flooded supermarkets and stores in the capital city in a frenzied stampede for daily necessities, especially toilet paper and food, after municipal authorities had announced a new Covid-19 patient the night before. The ripple effect to some extent has also been felt in HCMC when many supermarkets have witnessed a sudden surge in shoppers. News reports said that alarmed by the announcement in the wee hours on Saturday of Patient 17, crowds of consumers were waiting at the doors of supermarkets in Hanoi long before the opening hours on Saturday morning, and rushed inside later to empty many shelves. Such a stampede has sparked concerns among authorities and health agencies, since overcrowding puts shoppers at high risk of disease infection, let alone other consequences like price gouging and an unnecessary redundancy of items purchased. In a quick response to panic buying, the Prime Minister has ordered relevant ministries and agencies to increase supplies to meet the rising demand on one hand, while requesting supermarkets to… Read full this story

