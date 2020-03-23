Joint support to fight drought and saltwater threat In the Mekong Delta, salt water is often going inland and then mixed with freshwater used for drinking and agriculture. Some areas facing these water shortages are also bracing for potential drought as the summer approaches. As a result, water shortages are rampant in the region, with 95,000 families left without fresh water. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is working closely with the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority to provide support to the most marginalised families and children affected by heavy drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta. Quickly mobilising funds to provide water containers, UNICEF so far helped more than 1,100 vulnerable families, 92 schools, and 92 commune health centres – together around 5,000 people – and also distributed water filters, soap, and hand sanitisers to local people. Furthermore, UNICEF also supports the government’s efforts to provide the community with information to better care for and protect children. Multimedia messages on water and sanitation, health and nutrition, education, child protection, and food security have reached more than 500,000 families in Ben Tre and Soc Trang provinces. Meanwhile, learning from the extreme drought that affected large parts of Vietnam in 2015-2016,… Read full this story

