Japan’s Abe says G7 supports ‘complete’ Games, polls back postponement

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talks with other G7 leaders during a video conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020, in this photo released by Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office via Kyodo March 17, 2020 TOKYO (REUTERS) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Group of Seven leaders had agreed to support a "complete" Olympics, but dodged questions about whether any of the leaders had brought up the possibility of postponement. His comments come as concerns mount about whether the Games can proceed as planned now that the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic has brought business and social activity in many countries to a standstill and panic to financial markets. A fresh domestic poll showed most Japanese believe the Games should be postponed. In a unprecedented meeting with other G7 leaders by videoconference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, Abe said he had told them: "We are doing everything in our power to prepare (for the Games), and we want to aim for a complete event…

