IOC moves to ease fears as Japan stands firm on Tokyo Games

ATHENS (REUTERS) – International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach moved on Wednesday to ease fears after complaints by athletes as Japan insisted it was not preparing for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. With the Olympic flame about to be handed by Greece to Japan, Bach said the IOC heard the athletes' concerns on health and preparations as the virus, which has infected over 200,000 and killed more than 8,000 worldwide, continues to spread. "Everybody realized that we have still more than four months to go and we will address this action, and we will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes," Bach said after a conference call with 220 athletes representatives. Meanwhile, Japan is still planning to host the Olympics as scheduled from…
