Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects

Investors are showing growing preference to running LNG-fired power projects Earlier this month, the prime minister allowed Long An I and Long An II thermal power plants that were already in the revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP VII) to shift from coal to liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a total combined capacity after conversion reaching 3,000MW. In December 2019, the premier approved adding Bac Lieu LNG Thermal Power Centre with a scale of 3,200MW to the national power development plan for 2011-2030. The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu then swiftly conferred the project’s investment certificate to Singaporean developer Delta Offshore Energy Pte., Ltd. for implementation. With an estimated investment value of VND93.6 trillion ($4.1 billion), it is the largest-ever foreign direct investment project in the delta region until present. A month earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and US-based AES Group signed an MoU on conducting Son My 2 LNG power plant, with a scale of 2,200MW. The plant will be located in the southern province of Binh Thuan and comes with an estimated investment of $1.7 billion and a contract for 20 years. “LNG is a clean and reliable energy source at a more reasonable pricing point,… Read full this story

