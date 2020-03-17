MUMBAI — India closed the Taj Mahal, its top tourist site, and the financial hub of Mumbai ordered offices providing non-essential services to function at 50% staffing levels as efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in South Asia ramped up. Mumbai, a densely populated metropolis of 18 million, also authorized hospital and airport authorities to stamp the wrists of those who have been ordered to self-isolate with indelible ink reading “Home Quarantined” and displaying the date until which the person has been ordered to self-quarantine. The moves, announced late on Monday, come just days after authorities in the city shut down schools, cinemas, malls, gyms and banned mass gatherings. India’s western state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, has been the hardest hit in India with 39 confirmed coronavirus cases, or about a quarter of the 120 plus confirmed cases in the country. Along with the Taj Mahal, dozens of other protected monuments and museums across in the country including the Ajanta and Ellora caves and religious sites such as the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, were ordered closed. India expanded its travel and visa restrictions on Monday, banning passengers traveling from member countries of the European Union, the European Free… Read full this story

India's Taj Mahal closed; Mumbai orders offices to keep half of workers at home have 331 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.