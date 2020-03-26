Asia News India’s coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,16:22 (GMT+7) India’s coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdownThe Saigon Times People buy vegetables in a market during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 26, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS NEW DELHI (REUTERS) – Three more people infected with coronavirus died overnight in India as the government sought on Thursday to improve basic services to 1.3 billion people locked indoors to slow the spread of the disease. Streets were silent across India’s cities and towns on the second day of a three-week, 24 hour shutdown as people heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call not to step out of homes except in emergencies or to buy food and other necessities. Lines of people, wearing masks and some with gloves, could be seen outside small neighbourhood shops in Delhi and Mumbai, among other cities. Trucks were stranded at state borders and public transport was withdrawn. Police have strictly enforced the lockdown even though Modi said essential services would be maintained. Ram Prakash, a shopkeeper in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, said supplies of some essential goods had… Read full this story

