Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyễn Bích Lâm talks with Vietnam News Agency about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country's development. How do you rate actual labour productivity in Việt Nam now? And how has improved labour productivity contributed to socio-economic development? From 2016-19, Việt Nam's economy created a new impetus for the development process, of which labour productivity must be mentioned. With impressive economic growth of 7.02 per cent last year, Việt Nam's labour productivity at current prices has reached VNĐ110.4 million (US$4,791) per labourer, an increase of VNĐ25.9 million compared to 2016, equivalent to $940. According to the purchasing power parity (PPP) of 2011, Việt Nam's labour productivity in 2019 reached $11,757, an increase of $1,766. In recent years, Việt Nam's labour productivity has increased in both value and speed, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development. Last year, labour productivity increased 6.2 per cent over the previous year, the year with the highest labour productivity growth from 2016-19, making us one of the countries with the highest labour productivity growth rate in the region.

