ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis. A recruiting event in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA) Vietnam has been doing a good job in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), said ILO Vietnam Director Chang-Hee Lee. The country's determination to combat the pandemic has been very clear since Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reiterated that the government will accept economic losses in exchange for people's lives and health, he said. The pandemic might be far from over and this is the right time to start making moves to buffer negative impacts on businesses, employment and income of the majority of labourers, including those in the informal sector, the director noted. The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million, according to a new assessment released by the ILO on March 18. However, if a coordinated policy response is launched internationally, as happened in the 2008 – 2009 global financial crisis, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower.

