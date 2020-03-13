Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the strong development of the Vietnamese economy and society. There are many explanations for this ascent, and education has played a vital role. Over those 20 years, ILA has placed important milestones in education and has strongly contributed to Vietnam’s progress and development. Education for life In the late 1990s, Vietnam was given great development opportunities when the doors to global integration and trade opened. However, at the same time, people realized that to meaningfully communicate and participate on the world stage they needed to speak fluent English. Obviously, the then English class model with Vietnamese teachers and static curricula could not meet the high expectations and needs of the society. It was at this time that ILA was born with the mission ‘Education for life’ - bringing international standard English classes to Vietnam, and the first 100 percent native English teachers into the classroom. This marked a turning point for learning foreign languages in Vietnam and ILA quickly became a name that captured much attention. From a single classroom, ILA soon rose to become one of the leading English educational brands in Vietnam. Right from its establishment, ILA was determined to focus on two things: building an international standard education system… Read full this story

ILA Vietnam - the power of education: When you start with your heart have 339 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at March 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.