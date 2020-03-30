Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus

More bus, train services cancelled in southern provincesHùng Kings Festival adapted to cope with COVID-193 more COVID-19 patients recover in HCM CityBusinesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasonsOnline trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency Medical staffs work at a quarantine site of Đà Nãng General Hospital. All visits to patients at the hospital will be banned till April 15. — VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15. In a notice released on Sunday, the city said each patient will only be allowed one visitor to stay in hospital and all entrances for visit will be banned from Monday. Beds in the hospitals will be rearranged to keep a safe distance between patients. Public beaches and tour services at Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the Sơn Trà Peninsula were suspended from Sunday, while and all cafes, bars were closed till April 15. All visitors from Hà Nội, HCM City and COVID-19 affected areas to Đà Nẵng must be quarantined by medical… Read full this story

