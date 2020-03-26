Highlands Coffee announced suspending stay-in service at its stores in Ho Chi Minh City until the end of March Highlands Coffee has just announced to halt all services at its stores, excepting take away, as of the end of March 31. During this time, the cafés will only serve for takeaway and online order via food delivery applications. Similarly, Starbucks has also temporarily halted serving customers at its stores in the city until the end of the month. The Coffee House has also begun offering home delivery to keep the virus from spreading. Under the impact of the health crisis, Ho Chi Minh City authorities on March 15 issued a decision to close several business establishments like cinemas, massage parlours, bars and clubs, internet cafés, and karaoke bars, among others. The ban has put a string of businesses on the edge, specifically cinema operators like CJ CGV that has stopped operations in the city for nearly two weeks. More telling is that its major cineplexes are located at shopping malls which house a great number of restaurants and coffee stores like Highlands Coffee and Starbucks. Young people tend to visit cafés after a meal at the restaurants or enjoying a movie at the… Read full this story

Highlands Coffee, Starbucks, and The Coffee Houses stop serving at stores for COVID-19 have 292 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.