|
|Heavyweights pull VN-Index into positive territory after five straight falling sessions
|
|Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,18:53 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- VN-Index climbs for three straight days, backed by banking shares
- VN-Index gains for 5th day
- VN-Index flies high on bank stocks
- Australia, NZ hit fresh closing peaks on positive global data, trade deal
- F&O: Falling VIX stimulates bulls, Nifty range now at 12,000-12,500
- Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle for 3rd straight day, pullback likely
- Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty fall 1% each; how to trade volatile market?
- Trade war batters global indices with US markets down 4% for the week; Nifty falls 2%, VIX at 15.25%
- Taking stock | Nifty falls for 4th straight session; muted Q3 earnings hit sentiment
- ASX hits record high for fourth straight day; Wall Street climbs to new peak
- Shares fall as the China trade deal reevaluated
- Positive year seen ahead for A shares
Heavyweights pull VN-Index into positive territory after five straight falling sessions have 440 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.