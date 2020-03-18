Heavyweights pull VN-Index into positive territory after five straight falling sessions

By Thanh Thom

Employees at a brokerage firm in HCMC are at work in front of a stock quotation board – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange made a modest gain on Wednesday, March 18 after five consecutive negative sessions, thanks to large caps.

The benchmark index edged up 0.25% from the day earlier to close at 747.66 points as the number of gainers far outpaced that of losers at 229 versus 131.

Some 259 million shares worth more than VND4.2 trillion (US$184 million) were transacted, down 9.8% and 2%, respectively. Of these, block deals accounted for 53.6 million shares worth over VND1.3 trillion.

Among heavyweights, Vietnam’s largest private firm VIC inched up 0.56% to close at VND89,000 per share while its retailer VRE rebounded to its reference level after a 2.5% decline in the morning.

Several banks, such as VCB, BID and HPG, were among the day’s leading contributors as their prices were up 2.2%-2.6%.

However, gas firm GAS and brewer SAB were the major drags as they fell 3.01% and 3.61%, respectively at VND58,000 and VND136,000.

Lenders CTG and STB, VIC’s housing affiliate VHM and leading dairy producer VNM were also in negative territory.

The latest entrant to the southern bourse, State-owned rubber firm GVR, plunged 6.25% to end at VND10,500.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index was up 1.11% to finish the day at 101.84 points. Trading volume rose sharply by 36.7% to 72.1 million shares worth VND575.7 billion (US$24.7 million).

Large-cap lenders SHB and ACB added 5.3% and 0.47%, respectively on matching volumes of 7.4 million and 4.9 million shares. In contrast, petroleum technical service firm PVS dropped by 4.5%, with some 6.8 million shares transacted.

Heavy construction firm HUT was the most actively traded stock on the northern bourse as the small cap saw more than 23.3 million shares changing hands.