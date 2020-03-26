Health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight

A worker disinfects rooms at the security and defence education centre in Phước Thới Ward in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ, which is used to quarantine people at high risk to have Covid-19. — VNS Photo Thiên Lý Đ.Hằng, G.Lộc, N.Thanh, T.Lý HCM CITY — Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Staff at the international health quarantine centre in HCM City have not been home for the last two months, and have been working tirelessly to detect suspected cases to halt the disease’s spread in the community. Nguyễn Tạ Minh Quang, a worker at the centre, and his colleagues were stationed at the immigration and customs areas in HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất airport to guide passengers, who need to get their temperature checked and make a health declaration. They also answer questions passengers have. All are screened for COVID-19 but also ebola and Mers-CoV. Those with a fever are taken to doctors stationed in the airport for further examination. Dr Nguyễn Hồng Tâm, director of the international health quarantine centre, said… Read full this story

