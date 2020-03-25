Health Ministry identifies seven flights with COVID-19 cases onboard Flight JL751 by Japan Airlines which departed from Tokyo and landed in Hanoi on March 20 is the most recent flight to have carried passengers who had been infected by the COVID-19. This follows flights EK392 by Emirates Airlines from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City, and an All Nippon Airways flight from Japan to Ho Chi Minh City, landing in the nation on March 19. In addition, flight BI381 by Royal Brunei Airlines from Brunei to Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 was listed as having positive COVID-19 cases onboard. Moreover, three flights touching down in the country on March 15 also brought in passengers who had been infected, including Emirates Airlines flight EK364 from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City, Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow to Hanoi, and Thai Airways flight TG560 from Bangkok to Hanoi. The Ministry of Health has called on all passengers who were on board any of these flights to immediately contact the City Disease Control Centre and await further instructions. Furthermore, it is the responsibility of travel agencies to notify any passengers who had purchased air tickets on any of the aforementioned flights…. Read full this story
