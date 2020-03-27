Vietnam Economy HCMC’s tax revenue dips The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,18:56 (GMT+7) HCMC’s tax revenue dipsThe Saigon Times HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong addresses a meeting. HCMC’s budget collection has dropped over the first three months of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Due to the fallout from the novel coronavirus, HCMC has collected VND899 billion for the State budget each day over the first quarter of the year, down 33% year-on-year and accounting for 55% of the target. Speaking at an extraordinary meeting held by the HCMC People’s Council on March 27, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong noted that a number of socioeconomic targets had failed to be fulfilled in the first quarter of 2020. The city had earlier set a target of collecting over VND1.6 trillion for the State budget per day, but it did not achieve this target in the first three months due to the pandemic. Total retail sales of goods and services fell by 1.3% year-on-year, while the number of international tourists plunged by 34.2% and the city’s industrial production index inched down by 1%. Besides this, HCMC’s foreign direct investment attraction reached a mere US$1.05 billion during the January-March period,… Read full this story

HCMC’s tax revenue dips have 322 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.