HCMC to spend VND2.7 trillion on coronavirus fight

A volunteer is seen at a quarantine facility in HCMC. The HCMC People's Council has issued a resolution providing financial support for Covid-19-affected employees and funding coronavirus prevention and control measures – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – The HCMC People's Council has issued a resolution providing financial support for Covid-19-affected employees and funding coronavirus prevention and control measures.

The spending is estimated at VND2.7 trillion, it was announced at the 19th meeting of the municipal council on March 27.

Employees who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, including teachers and staff at non-public kindergartens, will be offered VND1 million each per month. The number of these employees is estimated at 600,000.

The support will be available from April to June, the local media reported.

Apart from this, under the resolution, those at quarantine areas and medical centers citywide for coronavirus treatment are to receive a daily food allowance of VND90,000.

Police officers and forces joining the coronavirus prevention and control campaign also receive VND90,000 each day, while health workers are supplied with a daily food…

