Nation HCMC to fine those without masks in public places The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 27, 2020,14:48 (GMT+7) HCMC to fine those without masks in public placesThe Saigon Times People wear face masks in downtown HCMC due to the novel coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – HCMC, the country’s most populous city, plans to fine individuals who do not wear face masks in public places due to heightened concerns over the acceleration of the coronavirus’ spread, said city leaders at a meeting on Thursday. HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said the city government is determined not to let foreign nationals increase imported cases. Also, Vietnamese people who return home from abroad are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Limiting travel and forcing people to wear face masks are two key steps the municipal government is taking to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Nhan. He added that the municipal Department of Heath must identify brands of high-quality face masks for the public, while local authorities must release a list of places that sell them. The city’s Party chief noted that wearing a face mask and keeping a safe physical distance from other people are the simplest… Read full this story

