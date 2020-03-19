Environment HCMC to control emissions of old motorbikes The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,15:05 (GMT+7) HCMC to control emissions of old motorbikesThe Saigon Times Daily Motorcyclists cross an overpass in HCMC. HCMC is set to control emissions from motorcycles over five years old from April to December this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC is set to control emissions from motorcycles over five years old from April to December this year to reduce environmental pollution in the city. The municipal Department of Transport on March 18 signed an agreement with the Institute of Transport Science and Technology and Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers to launch a pilot program to study and examine motorbike emissions in the city, the local media reported. Bui Hoa An, deputy director of the department, said that the program is set to be applied to aging motorbikes of all types in the city. Apart from evaluating the emissions status of operational motorbikes in HCMC, the relevant sides will study and assess the economic and social impacts of controlling motorbike emissions. The transport department will be in charge of reporting the plan to the city’s government, while the association will provide funds for the program. Data from the… Read full this story

HCMC to control emissions of old motorbikes have 368 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.