Vietnam Economy HCMC sees CPI tumbling in March The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,17:16 (GMT+7) HCMC sees CPI tumbling in MarchThe Saigon Times A customer shops at a Co.opMart suupermarket. HCMC’s CPI in March declined 0.58% month-on-month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The consumer price index (CPI) of HCMC in March declined 0.58% month-on-month, according to the city’s Department of Statistics. Specifically, four out of 11 groups of consumer goods and services in the basket of commodities used to work out the CPI have seen a decrease in prices. Of these, the transport group witnessed the largest fall of 5.82%, affected by travel restrictions on city dwellers to prevent the pandemic from spreading further and fuel price falls on February 29 and March 15. The other three groups with price falls are culture and entertainment and tourism, at 0.67%; food and catering services, 0.46%; and postal and telecom services, 0.15%. In the group of food and catering services, food rose by 0.52% as a result of soaring demand among local consumers wishing to stock up on such items as rice and instant noodles during the pandemic. Foodstuff slid by 1.4% while the price of dining-out services edged up by 0.82%. The only group… Read full this story
