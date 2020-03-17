HCMC HCMC prepares worst-case scenarios for Covid-19 outbreak The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,13:00 (GMT+7) HCMC prepares worst-case scenarios for Covid-19 outbreakThe Saigon Times Daily Passengers declare their health conditions at a local airport. HCMC has mapped out the worst-case scenarios for the Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC has set up more isolation centers, acquired more medical equipment and provided training for health care workers, having mapped out the worst-case scenarios for the Covid-19 outbreak in the city. Specifically, the city has prepared isolation centers for 3,000 people and will raise the number of facilities to be able to accommodate over 20,000 people. Aside from 400 infectious disease doctors, the city is offering training to more health care workers in various specialties to provide treatment for 1,000-1,400 patients. Besides this, it increased the number of hospital beds from 600 to 1,600, equivalent to 16,000 infection cases, and added 1,200 medical ventilators. Experts forecast that Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, could spread further and will likely last for at least several months or even a few more years, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan told a meeting on March 16. Last week, seven cases… Read full this story

