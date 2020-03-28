Community HCMC left deserted by coronavirus By Thanh Hoa Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,19:09 (GMT+7) HCMC left deserted by coronavirusBy Thanh Hoa The Notre-Dame Cathedral in District 1 scarcely has any visitors – PHOTOS: THANH HOA HCMC – The novel coronavirus outbreak has left HCMC deserted as tourist arrivals plunge and the government encourages citizens to stay at home to avoid infection. Unlike many other weekends, many streets, which were once very crowded, and most famous tourist attractions in the city such as the HCMC Post Office and the Notre-Dame Cathedral saw hardly a person this afternoon, March 28. The HCMC Post Office looks empty these days There are no visitors at Diamond Department Store The deserted Le Duan Street An empty coffee shop in District 1 Share with your friends:
