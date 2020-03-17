HCMC HCMC calls for health declarations from those attending worship service in Malaysia The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,18:12 (GMT+7) HCMC calls for health declarations from those attending worship service in MalaysiaThe Saigon Times Daily Air passengers submit their health declarations. The HCMC Center for Disease Control today, March 17, issued an urgent announcement asking those who had earlier attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to make health declarations – PHOTO: SGGP HCMC – The HCMC Center for Disease Control today, March 17, issued an urgent announcement asking those who had earlier attended a religious ceremony in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to make health declarations. The church service took place from February 27 to March 1, the local media reported. The Malaysian authority noted that the religious event was attended by 14,500 Malaysian citizens and 1,500 foreigners. After the event, several cases of coronavirus were found. Vietnam’s 61st coronavirus patient, residing in Thuan Nam District in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, also attended this worship service. The 42-year-old man entered Malaysia on February 27 and returned to Vietnam on Flight VJ826, which landed at HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 4. The patient is being treated at Ninh… Read full this story
