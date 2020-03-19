HCM City’s youths join hands for social service activities

The campaign, part of the 2020 Youth Month, had been launched by the city’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union at the beginning of this month. Ngo Minh Hai, deputy secretary of the union, said the activities focus on educating youths about Vietnam’s revolutionary traditions and caring for people benefiting from the Government’s policies and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers. Youth union members paint a house Propaganda activities to inform the public about the COVID-19 epidemic, environmental protection and reducing pollution and improving the areas along canals and rivers were also undertaken. Youth union members spoke to members of the public about waste classification at source, building of new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas and building playgrounds for children and environment-friendly toilets. The Can Gio district youth union introduced products made from recyclable materials, organized training in firefighting and escape, launched a campaign called ‘Let’s clean up the ocean’, and donated face masks, hand sanitizers and disinfectants. The District 7 youth union organized classes in COVID-19 prevention and gave handbooks with prevention guidelines in 19 languages. A number of posters with instructions from the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization on prevention were put up on bulletin boards and… Read full this story

