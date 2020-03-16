HCM City authorities refuse permission for cruise ship to dock over coronavirus fears

Bahamian-flagged Silver Spirit, owned by Silversea Cruises, carrying many Italian passengers and crew members, was scheduled to visit Ho Chi Minh City and other popular tourist destinations on March 13. But municipal authorities and the Maritime Administration decided against allowing it to berth amid the worsening of the COVID-19 situation in Europe and Vietnam. Silver Spirit under the Bahamas flag floats at sea. The Silver Spirit changed its itinerary and went to another country. Earlier 24 international cruise ships canceled plans to dock at Chan May Port in Thua Thien-Hue Province over COVID-19 concerns. Aida Vita, operated by German company AIDA Cruises, was denied permission to dock in Quang Ninh Province on February 13, the day Vietnam confirmed its 16th patient, over fears passengers could be infected. This earned Quang Ninh authorities a reprimand from Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam. Warning other localities not to repeat the act, Dam said while they need to strictly implement immigration and quarantine procedures with respect to foreign visitors and vehicles coming from epidemic-affected areas, they must ensure these do not affect tourism and business activities. But developments related to the epidemic since March 6 have forced the Vietnamese government to take tougher… Read full this story

