Around Town Harvest season of bamboo shoots By Thu Huong Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,11:51 (GMT+7) Harvest season of bamboo shootsBy Thu Huong The bottom part of bamboo shoots is cut away – PHOTOS: THU HUONG Dao and Muong ethnic people in Tan Lang, Muong Coi and Muong Bang communes in Phu Yen District, Son La Province, have entered the bamboo shoot harvest season which helps them earn extra income. The harvest is by no means easy. From So Village in Muong Coi Commune, locals have to spend an hour walking through forests to reach the mountainside where the bamboo shoots are. Every day, each may collect up to 30 kilograms of fresh bamboo shoots, with each kilogram worth VND18,000-20,000. A bamboo shoot may weigh three to four kilograms. Local people use one-meter-long spades to collect bamboo shoots A group of harvesters getting over a steep path in a forest to reach the bamboo shoot field Bamboo shoots are deep inside forest where the sun could not penetrate A woman carries large bamboo shoots with each weighing more than four kilograms Big bags of bamboo shoots are ready to sell Some locals selling the specialty along a section of National Highway 37 near Son La… Read full this story

