Hanoi to celebrate the DPRK-US Hanoi Summit with flags and flowers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came to the International Media Centre three times to check the preparation works for the historic event The Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace is the International Media Centre of the DPRK-US Hanoi Summit The main streets all have panels promoting for the event and the image of Hanoi Workers are working days and nights on the preparations International reporters have arrived in Hanoi Hotel Metropole Hanoi will have many VIP guest to stay, and attract many reporters too Flowers blossom everywhere in Hanoi Flowers and flags can be seen in every main street Foreign tourists buy flags of the two countries in Hang Bong street

