Hai Phong to host ASEAN Music Festival

The troupe from Thailand will present their traditional musical instruments. – Photo courtesy of the Department of Performing Arts More than 160 artists from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will perform, alongside four Vietnamese troupes representing different regions of the country. The event aims to boost the friendship in culture and arts between Vietnam and regional countries. It’s also a chance for Vietnamese artists to introduce the country’s unique musical values to the world and to meet and learn from their regional peers. Performances will include dancing, choir singing, orchestras and singing in both traditional and contemporary styles. Apart from performances at the Hai Phong Opera House, the troupes will perform at outdoor stages in front of the public. The festival is organised by the Department of Performing Arts, Hai Phong Department of Culture and Sports and related agencies. VNA

